AUBURN HILLS, Mich -- The Pistons won NBA Championships the first two years the played at the Palace of Auburn Hills, 1988-1989 and 1989-1990 and then won another in the 2003-2004 season, tonight they play at the Palace for the final time.

The Piston are moving back downtown to the new Little Caesars Arena staring next fall.

Tonight the Pistons host the Washington Wizards and FOX 17's Stephanie Funkhouser is at the game.