Possible tornado destroys barn in Alto, misses house

Posted 11:27 PM, April 10, 2017, by , Updated at 11:33PM, April 10, 2017

ALTO, Mich. -- A possible tornado is the chief suspect for ripping apart a barn in Alto.

The barn belonging to Kris and Roger Blough near the intersection of 92nd Ave and Freeport Ave was severely damaged after strong winds tore through the area Monday night.

"I only saw out the back window. It was raining sideways. It was white," Kris Blough said. "They always say you hear a train, but we didn't hear a thing."

Many of the decades-old pine trees nearby were uprooted. Miraculously, their house was unscathed.

The Bloughs are convinced their barn and property saw a tornado touch down. The National Weather Survey is expected to conduct a survey in the morning to verify.

