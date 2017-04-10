Residential street in Grandville closed due to sinkhole

Posted 7:12 AM, April 10, 2017, by

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A vehicle was damaged early Monday when it hit and stuck in a sinkhole in Grandville.

Police were called to Blackhawk Street east of Wilson Avenue around 4:44 a.m. on a report of a non-injury accident. They found the vehicle partially submerged in the sinkhole.

The driver was okay, and the vehicle was removed, but repairs are needed to the street, so that part of Blackhawk Street will be closed Monday until repairs are complete.

