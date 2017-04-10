Sheep herding beside M-6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you've driven along M-6 by the 196 interchange you've probably seen the sheep farm off to your right, tut there is more to that farm than meets the eye.

It's Sharon Woolman's farm and she is a competitive sheep herder.

“Someone will set a packet of sheep out 300 to 450 yards away, you’ll send your dog to pick them up they’ll bring them to you," Woolman explains, "You’ll drive them around in a little bit of a pattern and you’ll pen them and then you’re done.”

While Woolman and her dog Ben make herding sheep look easy, she'll tell you just how tough it is.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever tried to do and I have a degree in chemical engineering from Michigan State.”

Believe it or not, the 32-year veteran at Dow Chemical is the only one in her office who sheep herds as a hobby.

“They’re kind of getting used to me saying 'I gotta go, there’s somebody lambing right now.'”

32 years at a company means you probably get some good vacation time, but for Sharon it all goes to the sport.

“I compete all over. Unfortunately there aren’t any trials in Michigan anymore, but I go to Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, all over.”

In order to compete she has to practice daily with her own herd of sheep, who are smarter than you'd think.

“They’re a very good judge of the dogs," Woolman says. "I have four different dogs right now that work, and these sheep will behave differently depending on which dog I bring out.”

Showing FOX 17 what her dog Ben can do, Woolman smiled, “He’s the best dog I’ve ever had."

Ben is a national finals qualifying smooth coat border collie. The pair have won about $2,000 in their first year competing and are looking forward to the 2017 season.