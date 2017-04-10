Stormy return from spring break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- Several areas have already seen one round of severe weather this morning, and it's likely we'll see another round later on this afternoon.

While many locations didn't see any rain this morning, places like Shelby and New Era saw up to golf ball size hail!

This all has to do with a cold front and a low pressure disturbance off to our west this morning. Additionally, a line of thunderstorms will develop as the front draws closer this afternoon, and that's what will provide "round 2" of severe weather.

Expect another line of storms to develop just after the 4 PM timeframe. They should affect West Michigan between 4-9 PM tonight. While not all areas will encounter severe weather, many locations will experience strong to severe thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has included us in a "slight" risk, which means that a few severe storms are possible today, but widespread severe weather is not likely.

Plan to expect hail this afternoon and evening. Based on this morning and the setup we had to the north, up to golf ball size can be expected this afternoon. Gusty winds up to 60 mph are possible, especially if a line of thunderstorms development, but I think the primary threat with this storm is hail. Something that will affect everyone, regardless of severe weather, is the torrential rain and flooding potential as up to 2" of locally heavy rainfall are possible, adding to already swollen rivers and streams.