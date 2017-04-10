Tigers send RHP Rondo to minors and call up RHP Jimenez

Posted 12:26 PM, April 10, 2017, by

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 04: Bruce Rondon #43 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the opening day game at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Tigers defeated the White Sox 6-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have optioned struggling, right-hander Bruce Rondon to Triple-A Toledo and purchased the contract of right-hander Joe Jimenez.

Detroit made the moves Monday before hosting the Boston Red Sox.

Rondon (0-1) has a 40.50 ERA after giving up six runs over 1 1-3 innings. He gave up four hits, walked three and had only one strikeout in three games.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus says Jimenez got a call at 5:45 a.m. EDT Monday and was told to travel to Detroit.

The 21-year-old Puerto Rican did not give up a run over two innings and two games. He struck out three, allowed two hits and walked two at Triple-A Toledo this season, his fifth in the minor leagues.

