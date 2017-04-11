Ashes of late NHL enforcer Bob Probert spread in penalty box at the Joe

Posted 10:57 AM, April 11, 2017

DETROIT – JANUARY 2: (L-R) Steve Duchesne, Bob Probert, Vladimir Konstantinov and Larry Murphy stand on the ice at the jersey retirement ceremony for Steve Yzerman before the Detroit Red Wings game against the Anaheim Ducks at Joe Louis Arena on January 2, 2007 in Detroit, Michigan. The Red Wings won 2-1. (Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Late Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert has been given a little more time in the penalty box at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena.

Probert’s widow, Dani, sprinkled some of the forward’s ashes in the box on Sunday, when the Red Wings played their final game in the stadium.

Probert’s daughter, Brogan, tweeted Sunday that she “can’t think of a better place” for her father’s ashes.

Probert logged hours in the box as one of the NHL’s most penalized players. During the 1987-88 season, he led the league with 398 minutes in penalties. He is fifth all time with 3,300 total penalty minutes in his 16-season career. Nine of those seasons were spent in Detroit.

Probert retired in 2002 and died of a heart attack in 2010 at the age of 45.

