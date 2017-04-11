Award winning musical, “Next to Normal,” performing at Dog Story Theater

Posted 12:39 PM, April 11, 2017, by , Updated at 12:38PM, April 11, 2017

The Pulitzer Prize winning musical, "Next to Normal," is being performed by the University Wits at Dog Story Theater this weekend.

"Next to Normal" explores the story of a suburban family dealing with crisis, and how far two parents will go to keep themselves sane and their world intact. The musical does contain strong language and adult situations, so the production isn't best for younger audiences.

The musical will be performed at Dog Story Theater at the following dates and times:

  • April 7, 8:00 p.m.
  • April 8, 8:00 p.m.
  • April 9, 3:00 p.m.
  • April 14, 8:00 p.m.
  • April 15, 8:00 p.m.

Tickets cost $12 for students and seniors, and $18 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased at the Dog Story Theater box office one hour before each performance or online.

