Body of elderly man found in burned car in state game area

BOURRET TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Gladwin County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of 86-year-old West Bloomfield man found in a burned out vehicle.

Deputies were called Friday afternoon to the Lame Duck State Game Area in Bourret Township to check out the burned out vehicle. In it, they found the remains of Edward Lakian, who was identified with dental records.

Investigators say that foul play is not suspected at this time, but the investigation is continuing as to what happened.