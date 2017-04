× Calhoun Co. Sheriff gets new rifle as donation

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The Calhoun County Sheriff received a new weapon for their department on Tuesday.

Bryan Smith of U.S. Lumber in Battle Creek donated $1,700 to the department for the purchase of a Sig Sauer rifle, according to a release from the department.

The department says the weapon is a “special purpose rifle that will enhance the current inventory and overall capabilities.”