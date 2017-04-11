× Calhoun County Career Center closed today due to fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Calhoun Area Career Center suffered approximately $45,000 in damages Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in the rear of the building.

The Battle Creek Fire Department arrived on the scene around 4 a.m. to sprinklers going off inside the building, however, assistance from the department was still needed to extinguish the fire.

Crews determined the fire was mainly located in a tool storage area inside the Auto shop, and used positive pressure ventilation to clear smoke from the building.

Officials also are reporting that smoke from plastic products filled the building, raising concern over toxins. The Career Center closed for the day over the health concerns, and so that the sprinkler system could be placed back in service.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.