Finding Casey his Forever Home

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- As FOX 17 continues its Forever Home series, we introduce you to an energetic fifth grader who got the opportunity to practice with his favorite college basketball team: the GVSU Lakers.

Tuesday Casey, 11, was all heart on the basketball court, treated as part of the Lakers' team at the Grand Valley State University Fieldhouse.

“I want to play on the basketball team," said Casey.

In fifth grade he worked quickly on the court, listening to the coaches and players, dribbling and running drills with all he had.

"I'm doing good work-wise," Casey said of the fifth grade. "I like math. I started algebra already."

He works hard in school and on the court daily. Casey says he would love to play basketball with siblings and a mom and dad.

“Going outside playing basketball at the park, going to the YMCA, going to like Craig’s Cruisers," Casey said, describing a dream day with his forever family.

Eleven-years-old, Casey describes himself as "curious," ready to learn, and says he loves to travel.

“Seen the White House, the Holocaust Museum, Air and Space Museum," Casey recalled his second trip to Washington, D.C. "We seen the Capitol and stuff like that. Yeah, we played basketball there."

Now Casey hopes to find his forever family, just like he found his groove on the court.

"It'd feel like I belong somewhere," said Casey.

If you want to learn more about Casey, and how to adopt him, please call his adoption agency Orchards Children's Services at: 1-(855)-694-7301.