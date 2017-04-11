Keep track of multi-family garage sale totals with TallySheet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bargain hunters feel like they hit the jackpot when they read the words "multi-family garage sale," but if you're the cashier it can be hard to keep track of who sold what and keeping track of totals.

There's a new app that can help with all of that called TallySheet. Creators Holly and Brian Anderson came by to explain how it works.

With TallySheet, garage sale hosts can track multi-family sales by using their phone to checkout customers and track sales totals across multiple sellers.

The app also allows people to have multiple cashiers, so more than one person can make make an exchange.

All the app user has to do is select the seller's name, enter the amount of the item, and the total will be added to whatever else they've made that day.

Once the garage sale is over, sellers can look under each name on the app to see how much they made at the garage sale.

TallySheet can be downloaded for free on GooglePlay and iTunes.