MSP: Suspect dies in crash following felonious assault in Branch Co.

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — A man is dead after a fatal crash on Sunday.

It happened in the 1000 Block Wattles Road Matteson Township in Branch County. Michigan State Police say a 38-year-old man called 911 after reportedly being shot at as he was leaving. He told police he was dropping off some personal property and hadn’t seen the suspect before.

Police say it was while he was on the phone with dispatchers he noticed the suspect speeding passed him on Wattles Road. It wasn’t long before the suspect crashed and died.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man who died, but say the assault victim was not involved in the crash.