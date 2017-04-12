Dispatchers replace cans stolen from student’s fundraiser

Posted 6:28 PM, April 12, 2017, by

IONIA, Mich– A student from Belding Area Schools has been working hard to collect cans to pay for a band trip to Florida.

Dispatcher Katy giving can donation to Tobyn

However, 911 dispatchers say, Tobyn has experienced a couple of setbacks, including the theft of all the cans from his family’s home.

On Tuesday, Ionia Central Dispatch posted a photo on their Facebook page, showing one of their dispatchers giving Tobyn two large bags of cans and bottles that were collected at their facility.

Anyone wishing to donate and help Tobyn get to Florida with the high school band can drop them of at the Dispatch Center at 545 Apple Tree Drive in Ionia.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s