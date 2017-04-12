Dispatchers replace cans stolen from student’s fundraiser

IONIA, Mich– A student from Belding Area Schools has been working hard to collect cans to pay for a band trip to Florida.

However, 911 dispatchers say, Tobyn has experienced a couple of setbacks, including the theft of all the cans from his family’s home.

On Tuesday, Ionia Central Dispatch posted a photo on their Facebook page, showing one of their dispatchers giving Tobyn two large bags of cans and bottles that were collected at their facility.

Anyone wishing to donate and help Tobyn get to Florida with the high school band can drop them of at the Dispatch Center at 545 Apple Tree Drive in Ionia.