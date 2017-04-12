Flooding concerns continue along area rivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- Although no heavy rain is in the forecast through Friday, flooding is still a concern along area rivers.

The Grand River has already crested in places like Ionia, Lowell, and Comstock Park, but has yet to crest in Robinson Township. Here, the river will crest at just under 15 feet later tonight or tomorrow morning. Minor flooding can still be expected in this area until Saturday evening as a Flood Warning remains in effect until then.

Even after this and other warnings expire, the National Weather Service says they may have to re-issue some warnings and advisories this weekend and next week. "Depending on how much rain falls, we may be re-issuing some of those warnings and advisories and we may even see greater categories of flooding than we've already seen depending on how much rain we see from these next systems," says Mark Sekelsky, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. "We've got one system coming in over the weekend and another one for the middle of the week. So there's a lot of potential there for increased flooding over the next week or so."

Those who live in flood prone areas are advised to keep checking the weather forecast, and for the possibility of more warnings and advisories.