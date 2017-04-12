Man, 20, arrested in Kalamazoo homicide

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Police say a man has been arrested in the fatal Monday shooting of a 22-year-old man.

Bernard Andrew Kye was shot and killed Monday in the 900 block of N. Church Street.

Police were called to the area at about 6:20 p.m. for a report of a fight where shots had been fired.

A 40-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. She was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday evening, according to a release.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday and faces charges of murder, felony firearm possession and carrying a concealed weapon. He will be identified pending formal arraignment.