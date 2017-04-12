Momma dog and puppies rescued from abandoned home

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich– A dog and her young puppies were rescued from an abandoned home in Metro Detroit on Tuesday.

The Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue was in the area trying to catch some stray animals when a cab driver saw the group and told them about the dogs living in an empty home next to him.

The family of dogs was rescued from the home’s attic and taken to a vet for treatment.

The Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue is primarily a crew of volunteers helping get strays and endangered dogs off the streets of Detroit. Donations to the group are tax deductible.

