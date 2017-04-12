Outdoor concerts and themed weekends coming to Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On April 21 and 22 come and celebrate Earth Day. Crafts include paper plate turtles, ribbon jellyfish, and toilet paper roll octopuses.

Then the following weekend, jump on board for a Pirate Party! There will be plenty of crafts for the kids, story time and movie time. The best part is Soaring Eagle Waterpark can accommodate just about any size group, so bring a group of friends!

Make it a family affair and take advantage of their Family Fun Packages that run Sunday through Thursday at Soaring Eagle Waterpark. The package includes an overnight stay in a standard room, $40 dining credit and water park passes, all starting at $169.

Kenny G is taking the stage at Soaring Eagle Casino with George Benson on May 28. He rose to fame in the mid 1980's with his signature smooth jazz sound and style on the soprano saxophone. Kenny G also won a Grammy award in 1994, and at one point held the world record for the longest sustained note on a sax.

Soaring Eagle is offering fans to spend an evening with Bill Maher. For more than 20 years he has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First he was on Comedy Central and ABC, now for the last 14 years he's been on HBO's "Real Time." Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs at least 50 dates a year in Las Vegas and in sold out theaters across the country. Tickets for this show start at $37, and he'll be performing on June 3.

Tickets go on sale to see Loretta Lynn this Saturday. She'll be taking the stage on Saturday, June 10. She's one of the most awarded musicians of all time, and has been inducted into more music hall of fames than any female recording artist. Last March, Legacy Recording released "Full Circle" as Loretta's first new studio album in over 10 years.

Avenged Sevenfold is also coming to Soaring Eagle Casino. Their newest album is "The Stage," which Guitar Word called "the most surprising and ambitious album of their career. Their outdoor concert is set for Monday, June 19.

For more information on these events or to book a room, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.