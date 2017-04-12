Reliving the riots: New trailer for Detroit released

DETROIT, Mich– The trailer for the new film, Detroit was released on Wednesday.

The movie, which is being directed by Kathryn Bigelow centers around the Algiers Motel Incident, which happened during the 1967 riots in the Motor City. Bigelow is known for directing the films The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty.

The two and a half minute trailer features clips of the riots, and reenactment of the Algiers Motel Incident, which resulted in the shooting deaths of three young black men in the hotel’s annex. Much of the case has been shrouded in mystery over the years.

The riots, which lasted for five days was one of the largest civil disturbances in America during the 20th century, resulting in the deaths of 43 people, hundreds of injuries and more than 7,000 arrests.

The film, Detroit will be released in theaters on August 4th.