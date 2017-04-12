South Haven Brewpub is city’s first-ever micro brewery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The South Haven Brewpub is the first ever microbrewery to appear in South Haven, and after being open for a month they're already getting a great response from the community.

Dan Ballock, owner of South Haven Brewpub, stopped by to talk how they got started and what the Brewpub has to offer.

The Brewpub has eight handcrafted beers on tap and three varieties of shandy. Along with micro brews, they also have a wide selection of food, wine and other spirits.

They also have great discounts on growlers on Mondays, so customers can take their favorite brew home with them.

South Haven Brewpub is located at 515 Williams Street. For more information on brews, growlers, or brewery hours, call 269-767-7105.