Spring Gala, summer activities and more coming to Howard Christensen Nature Center

Spring is here, so it's the perfect time to head outside to enjoy nature and the beauty that Michigan has to offer at the Howard Christensen Nature Center.

The big event happening at Howard Christensen is the Spring Gala on April 22. From 6 to 9 p.m. guests can enjoy a night of Jazz music and taste samples of several local restaurants in West Michigan. There will also be guest speakers and a silent auction to raise money for the nature center.

The gala cost $15 for members, and $30 for non-members.

The nature center will also be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Brunch on April 15. A pancake brunch will be served from 12 to 2 p.m., followed by an Easter egg hunt for children of all ages at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the Easter brunch are $5 per person, or $15 per family of four, and includes the Easter Egg Hunt for non-members. If families don't want to have brunch, it's only $1 for each egg hunter.

For members the cost is $3 for brunch, and the Easter Egg hunting is free.

Looking for volunteer opportunities? Howard Christensen is celebrating Volunteer Day on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will need help planing flowers, cleaning up trails from winter, and getting ready for the summer events and summer camps.

Howard Christensen Nature Center is located at 16190 Red Pine Drive in Kent City.

For more details on these events or upcoming activities, visit (616)-675-3158.