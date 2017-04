KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor has announced charges against a suspect in a 2016 murder.

Barbara Bodine, 84, was found with a severe head injury in the 5000 block of Wayne Avenue in Cooper Township on April 24, 2016. She died on June 12 at the hospital from her injuries.

Investigators determined that her injuries were from a domestic assault and a suspect was arrested Wednesday on charges of Open Murder. That suspect’s name will be revealed Thursday at their arraignment.