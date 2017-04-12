US Steel spill closes 2 Indiana beaches on Lake Michigan

GARY, IN - A fence separates United States Steel Gary Works plant from the beach at the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore October 12, 2007 in Gary, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A chemical spill at a U.S. Steel facility along Lake Michigan has prompted the closure of two beach areas at the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says U.S. Steel reported Tuesday that an unknown amount of wastewater containing hexavalent chromium had spilled into Burns Waterway in Portage, Indiana, within 100 yards of the lake.

That toxic heavy chemical is likely carcinogenic when ingested. The EPA says sampling found no signs of the chemical reaching Lake Michigan.

The National Park Service temporarily closed the West Beach and Portage Lakefront areas as a precaution and is advising people and their pets to avoid contact with water there until further notice.

Indiana American Water also shuttered its water intake in nearby Ogden Dunes as a precaution.

