Bridge Walk for Autism provides inclusiveness for affected families

In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, Hope Network is inviting community members who have been impacted by autism to take part in their third annual Bridge Walk for Autism.

Bridge Walk for Autism is a rally for inclusiveness for families affected by autism, businesses, local leaders and community members.

After the walk across the bridge, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will host a sensory-friendly night for kids with autism and their families. The sounds, lighting and activities in the museum will be adapted to create a low-sensory environment for kids with autism.

All events at the museum are free for the Autism Walk, however parents must pre-register to participate. Spaces are limited, so register early!

The Blue Bridge Walk for Autism is happening on Wednesday, April 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.