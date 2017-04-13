DNR: Bears are on the move

LANSING, Mich. – Warmer temperatures are here, the days are getting longer, plants are growing and…the bears are waking up and moving.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents to be on the lookout and to remove bird feeders during the spring and summer months.

The DNR says that bears find bird seed and suet especially yummy because of its high fat content, compared to other natural food sources. These foods draw bears out where they would normally be eating roots of new plants and insect larvae.

“Bears that receive a food reward when around homes, yards and neighborhoods typically lose their natural fear of humans and can become a threat to humans and pets,” said Katie Keen, DNR wildlife communications coordinator on the DNR website and in a YouTube video.