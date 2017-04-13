Morning Buzz: Frederik Meijer Gardens announces 2017 concert line-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Just in time for the 40th anniversary of “Star Wars,” the Kalamazoo Symphony has landed an exclusive three year agreement with Disney to perform scores from three of their iconic movies.

These special event performances will begin this year, with “Episode Four: A New Hope,” followed in the 2018-19 season with “Episode Five: The Empire Strikes Back,” and then in 2019-2020 the performance of “Episode Six: Return of the Jedi.”

2. Western Michigan University will appoint a new president in August.

Doctor Edward B. Montgomery has multiple degrees from Harvard, and currently serves as Dean of Economics at Georgetown University in Washington D.C.

He will begin at Western on August 1. He has a five year contract with the school, but he’s hoping that as time goes on he’ll be there longer.

3. Frederik Meijer Gardens announced their lineup for the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts.

There are 30 acts in the series, consisting of returning and new bands. The series kicks off on June 4.

Performers taking the stage include Billy Ocean, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Taylor Dayne, Brian Setzer, Daughtry and Huey Lewis and The News.

Tickets will be sold to members starting on April 29, and tickets for the general public will be on sale May 13.

4. The Grand Rapids Griffins’ win last night means an edge in the upcoming AHL Playoffs!

They beat the Charlotte Checkers 2-1 in a shootout. The victory means they’ll have the home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

They are still in a tight race with the Chicago Wolves for the Central Division title.

The Griffins play the Checkers again on Friday for their last home game of the regular season.

5. Easter Egg hunts are a fun tradition for families, that’s why John Ball Zoo will be hosting one of their own.

The Egg Hunt is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is for kids ages 1 to 10 and is free, but organizers say they’ll also be collecting donations that will go towards next year’s event.