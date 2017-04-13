Puppy rescued after being thrown out of moving vehicle

DETROIT, Mich– A puppy is currently being treated for injuries after she was thrown out of a vehicle in Detroit.

A witness told the Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue she was running late for work when she saw the dog tossed, and was concerned about getting her off the road.

That witness took the dog, who’s been named Flower, to the Rescue, where she’s receiving proper case.

Unfortunately, the woman who helped the puppy wasn’t able to get a license plate on the vehicle.

This isn’t the first time an animal has been tossed from a moving vehicle in Detroit. In February, three pit bull puppies were thrown from a car on I-94 and taken in by the Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue. Unfortunately, the puppies tested positive for Parvovirus, one of them didn’t survive.

If you’d like to help the rescue, they’re always looking for volunteers. You can also donate to the organization as well.