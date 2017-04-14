× Getty Drive-In Theatre opens in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Friends and families used to jump in their vehicles to have a night at the theater. In 1944, what is now known as the Getty Drive-In Theatre, opened its parking lot with just one screen ready to bring films to the Muskegon Community.

The drive-in is set to open once more on April 14th for a new season of films under the stars.

Today, the Getty Drive-in Theatre features four outdoor movie screens, in-car stereo sound, a full concession stand and a children’s play area.

Owned by Celebration Cinema on most nights the drive-in offers regular adult admission for $10, $5 for kids 6-12 years old and children 5 and under are free. Tuesdays are bargain nights with $7 admission for adults.

The season will kick off with the four different double features. The drive-in will be showing “The Fast of the Furious” with “Split,” “Ghost in the Shell” with “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” “Beauty and the Beast” with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and “Kong: Skull Island” with “CHIPS.”

For more information about the Getty Drive-In Theatre and the season visit celebrationcinema.com/location/GettyDriveIn.