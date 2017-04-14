‘I am blessed’ — Driver uninjured after post flies off truck, crashes through car windshield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A driver was not injured Friday when a post fell off a truck on and crashed through his windshield.

The incident happened on 28th Street between Kalamazoo and Breton Avenue SE.

Johnie Cole, the driver of the car, pulled out of the Enterprise parking lot a little after 8 a.m. Friday. He was heading to Cleveland to pick up his daughters.

Just minutes down the road, a large wood post forced him to come to a stop.

"I got maybe tow minutes up the street and I just heard a loud crash and boom, and glass was just splattered in my face," Cole said.

Cole says it took him a few minutes to realize he was alive.

"As soon as it happened... I slammed on the brakes and stopped and opened my eyes and I looked, seeing it was a board."

The truck driver whose boards came loose was in a panic as well.

"He pulled over up the road and he jumped out and ran back there to make sure everything was okay and to see if I was hurt or not," Cole said.

Cole's daughter Jonisha said her dad had more than luck on his side.

"It's a blessing," she said. "He's blessed. He does nice things, he does great things, so he was able to be blessed in this situation."

Johnie said Enterprise gave him another car and he met up his daughters.

"It's exactly a miracle," he said during a phone interview with FOX 17. "I am blessed to still be here and I ended up making it to Cleveland and I got both my daughters in the car with me right now."

Cole said when he stopped after the incident, traffic didn't. He wasn't able to get out of his car until a box truck stopped traffic. He hopes anyone lugging around large materials in a truck will make sure it's secure.