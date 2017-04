PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a missing 18-year-old man has been found dead.

Police say Shawn Thomas Capaccio was located by a police dog at about 3 p.m. Friday in a wooded area in Paw Paw Township. His family reported him missing Thursday.

Officials say foul play is not suspected.

Police said Capaccio was a senior and Paw Paw High School and that counseling staff and crisis workers will be available at the high school on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.