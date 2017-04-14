× Rainy Easter weekend? Don’t let the icons fool you

WEST MICHIGAN- If you’re like many people nowadays, you need information fast and you don’t want to spend time reading much of anything to get that information. You’ve probably already lost interest in what I am saying and moved on. Ok, so I’m only kidding about that, but I don’t blame you. I do it too!

You see the rain and thunderstorm icons, and you think it’s going to rain all day! Most apps will just say “thunderstorms” or “rain likely.” You don’t always have time to read our detailed forecast or watch the video explaining what times it will rain.

That’s understandable, but in this case, I want you to know it’s not going to rain all weekend. Don’t cancel all your weekend plans. It’s Easter weekend, and you will have a great day outside. As you can see from Saturday’s photos, we’ll be clear by 9 AM as a warm front lifts north.

The same goes for Sunday. The bottom line…don’t get caught up in the icons! Take a second to read the forecast…then enjoy your weekend!