Target recalls popular Easter toy

LANSING, Mich. — The Easter holiday is just around the corner, but Target is now recalling a festive kids’ toys.  Target is warning parents and consumers about the Hatch & Grow Egg.

The water-absorbing Easter and dino egg can be dangerous if ingested by a child. The toy is said to expand causing intestinal obstructions, severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and ingesting it could even be life threatening.

The toy was sold from February 2017 through March 2017 nationwide.

Surgery is required to remove the toy if ingested, and the toy may not show up on an x-ray, according to the recall by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Target is offering parents and consumers a full refund if returned to the store.

