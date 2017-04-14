Turning off the AC can save you hundreds of dollars a year

Posted 11:58 AM, April 14, 2017, by , Updated at 11:57AM, April 14, 2017

The weather is starting to get warmer, so that means most people are going to turn off the furnace and turn on the air conditioning.

Did you know you can save hundreds just by turning off the air conditioning? It might be a little uncomfortable, but according to Michael Markey Jr. saving money is always uncomfortable.

The house is going to stay warm if the air conditioning is turned off completely. So if the house stays warm take a couple layers off, but if the house gets cold, put on a couple layers.

Utility bills are usually somewhere between $200 and $300 a month if the air conditioning is constantly running. By turning off the system for three months out of the year, there can be a savings of up to $1000.

For more information on how you can fireproof your finances, visit www.legacyfinancialnetwork.com or call 1-855-LFNETWORK.

