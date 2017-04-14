‘White Boy Rick’ gets hearing before Michigan Parole Board

Posted 1:47 PM, April 14, 2017, by , Updated at 01:58PM, April 14, 2017

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on whether to release a Detroit-area drug dealer who has been in prison for 29 years for crimes when he was a teen.

The board voted Friday to proceed to the hearing for Richard Wershe, who was known as “White Boy Rick.” The 47-year-old old, who was interviewed by the board chairman in February, is serving a life sentence with occasional opportunities for parole.

He was convicted of possessing more than 650 grams of cocaine. Wershe has helped the FBI investigate drugs and police corruption.

Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy is taking a neutral position on paroling Wershe.

The public hearing is expected to be held in early June.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s