Cass County crash involves 3 vehicles, rollover and trailer

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — One person was injured in a rollover crash that involved three vehicles and a trailer Friday afternoon.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke said that at 1:08 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a personal injury crash at the intersection of Pokagon Highway and Daily Road in Pokagon Township. The investigation showed that Freddy Shawn Floyd, 42, of Galien, Mich., was traveling northbound on Daily Road when he failed to yield the right of way at the intersection, causing a westbound vehicle to hit Floyd’s vehicle.

Floyd’s vehicle then rolled over and a trailer that it was pulling struck a third vehicle containing three people that was waiting to turn left onto Pokagon Highway.

All injuries were treated at the scene.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pokagon Fire Department, Pokagon Tribal Police and Life Care Ambulance.

Deputies said all the occupants of the vehicles involved were wearing seat belts and that alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the accident.