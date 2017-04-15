No injuries reported after boat capsizes in Cass County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say no injuries were reported after two men from Niles and a Dowagiac man were fishing when their boat capsized Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. on Belas Lake in Cass County’s Penn Township.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Brent Baldwin, 40, and Kevin Tweedy, 25, were fishing when their boat was about to capsize due to the high waves and wind speed. The two were able to swim to shore.

Police say Leonard Baldwin,43, was operating the boat and was picked up by first responders and brought to shore.