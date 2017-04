× Organizers outline plans for Earth Day event at Bronson Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Earth Day is one week away and the city of Kalamazoo is planning a big event at Bronson Park happening next week Saturday.

From 3 to 8 p.m. there will be music, speakers, food, booths to shop from and a ton of family and children`s activities surrounding the environment.

Organizers say national environmental activist Peter Sinclair will also speak at the event.

For more information on the event visit the website.