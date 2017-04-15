Whitecaps Hold Off Cubs 6-5 on Saturday

Posted 11:34 PM, April 15, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Whitecaps hosted the South Bend Cubs on Saturday for their 7th meeting of the year.

West Michigan came away with the 6-5 win after a Danny Pinero RBI-double in the 8th inning.

