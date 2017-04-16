11-year-old hospitalized following accidental shooting

Posted 6:45 AM, April 16, 2017

JAMESTOWN TWP., Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after an 11-year-old was accidentally shot Saturday.

It happened in the 1400 block of Angling Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say it appears people in the area were target shooting when a stray bullet missed a backstop and struck the 11-year-old in the upper body.

A family member rushed the child to the St. Mary’s hospital but the child was later transferred to Helen DeVos Children’s hospital in good condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

