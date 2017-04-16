Local military couple plea for wedding photos from ‘elusive’ photographer, paid $3k

WEST MICHIGAN — Jeff and Shay Dally said their wedding day in July 2016 couldn’t have turned out any better. Both are in the military and managed to plan their Michigan wedding from thousands of miles away. They’re currently stationed in Hawaii.

But despite having a picture perfect wedding and paying $3,000 upfront for photography, they said wedding photographer Monique Goch vanished after their big day.

Goch owned Moxy Imagery and Photography which apparently traveled throughout Michigan. The Dallys’ contract states they’d receive their precious memories in 6 to 10 weeks on a flash drive. The couple said Goch claimed to be working on them and then made a couple of excuses in the fall before completely falling silent.

“No response,” Shay Dally said.

The couple had received a few proofs after the wedding but legally can’t make copies and said the proofs become pixelated when they’re enlarged. The feeling of helplessness is intensified by the fact the Dallys are stationed all the way in Hawaii. Jeff is from Portage, and the Problem Solvers caught up with his mother Chris.

Chris Dally, Jeff’s mom said, “You’re taking advantage of a young couple that is serving our country and lives thousands of miles away.”

Chris said she “never heard a word” from Goch after emailing her twice.

So the family reached out to the FOX 17 Problem Solvers for help. Our voice messages and texts to Goch remain unanswered.

Everything online indicates Goch operated out of Traverse City, Lansing, and/or Grand Ledge. After visiting a number of locations in Mid-Michigan, so far, we’ve ruled out where she isn’t.

A gentleman at a former home address for Goch returned our message from a note we left on the front door. He said Goch used to live downstairs and that he worked as her second photographer for some weddings but said he’s not in contact with her any longer.

He said an acquaintance of his is going through the same thing as the Dallys. The most recent reviews online for Goch’s business show several other people with similar complications.

Shay Dalley said, “Well, I think the hardest part for me is that we’re both active duty and to plan a wedding from so far away and bring our two families together was very important to us.”

Dalley said her family from Kentucky met Jeff’s family for the first time that day. So those first-time combined family photos are still with an unreachable photographer – Monique Goch.

If you can reach Monique Goch, please tell her to return the FOX 17 Problem Solvers’ call or send an email to problemsolvers@fox17online.com.