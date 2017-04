MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department is investigating a report by a mother that her infant died while in daycare early Friday.

Police Chief Jeff Lewis told FOX 17 the mom told police she had left three children at the home daycare in the 700 block of Catherine Avenue on Thursday night and that when she arrived Friday morning to pick them up she found her 1-year-old baby boy dead.

Lewis said police are not releasing any names due to the fact that all those involved are juveniles.