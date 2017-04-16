Runway on the Rapids returns benefiting great cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - High fashion returns again to the JW Marriott for a night of great clothes and prizes, for a great cause.

Proceeds from the evening benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Program at Mercy Health.

It's happening Friday, April 21st. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. with the show starting at 8:30 p.m.

The show features models who either suffer with Multiple Sclerosis or are walking for someone battling the disease. They'll be wearing designs from local boutiques including DENYM, Lee & Birch, and the Shoppe at Saint Mary's.

Tickets for the event are $40.

