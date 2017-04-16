× Saranac man killed in Ionia County motorcycle crash

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. – Deputies in Ionia County are investigating after a 56-year-old Saranac man was killed Saturday evening while riding his motorcycle.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Riverside Drive between Montcalm Avenue and Kyser Road.

Deputies say the victim, identified as Larry Aldrich, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

It is not clear what led up to the crash or if alcohol or drugs played a role.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who may have witnessed the accident please contact them at (616) 527-5737.