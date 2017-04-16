× These areas in Battle Creek may experience water shutoffs this week for valve work

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek is warning residents about shutoffs happening this week while water crews replace valves.

Residents in these areas should be prepared to be without water during the listed hours, and also for boil water advisories when service returns. Areas and times could be changed due to unforeseen circumstances once work begins.

Monday, April 17

7 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Gilbert Street – First Street to Michigan Avenue

Clair Street – First to Michigan

Stone Avenue – First to Second Street

First Street – Gilbert to Stone

Michigan Avenue – Gilbert to the railroad crossing

Tuesday, April 18

7 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Capital Avenue – Washington Avenue to Goguac Street

Harrison Street – Burnham Street to Corwin Street

Arthur Street – Goguac to Corwin

Corwin – Capital to Arthur

Whittier Avenue – Capital to Harrison

Tennyson Avenue – Capital to Harrison

Janoah Street – Capital to Harrison

Wednesday, April 19

7 a.m.- 4 p.m.