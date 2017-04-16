These areas in Battle Creek may experience water shutoffs this week for valve work
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek is warning residents about shutoffs happening this week while water crews replace valves.
Residents in these areas should be prepared to be without water during the listed hours, and also for boil water advisories when service returns. Areas and times could be changed due to unforeseen circumstances once work begins.
Monday, April 17
7 a.m.- 4 p.m.
7 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Gilbert Street – First Street to Michigan Avenue
- Clair Street – First to Michigan
- Stone Avenue – First to Second Street
- First Street – Gilbert to Stone
- Michigan Avenue – Gilbert to the railroad crossing
Tuesday, April 18
7 a.m.- 4 p.m.
7 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Capital Avenue – Washington Avenue to Goguac Street
- Harrison Street – Burnham Street to Corwin Street
- Arthur Street – Goguac to Corwin
- Corwin – Capital to Arthur
- Whittier Avenue – Capital to Harrison
- Tennyson Avenue – Capital to Harrison
- Janoah Street – Capital to Harrison
Wednesday, April 19
7 a.m.- 4 p.m.
7 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Meachem Avenue – Spring Street to Upton Avenue
- Annapolis Avenue – Boardman Avenue to Blanche Street
- Blanche – Meachem to Boardman
- Spring – Meachem to Upton