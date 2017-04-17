Detectives sorting through tips concerning mysterious “boom”

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Sheriff’s deputies in Kent County are investigating several tips after a large booming sound was heard over the weekend.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, several people reported hearing what was described as a “large boom” or an “explosion” heard in the Grandville, Kentwood, Jenison, Wyoming, and Byron Center areas.

Detectives say they’re sifting through dozens of tips from people who heard the sound, so they don’t have anything confirmed right now as to what they believe the cause was.

One tip was submitted through Silent Observer. Detectives say there was a report that guests of a bachelor party were possibly firing shots at Tannerite. Tannerite is a shooting target that explodes loudly when shot at.

Detectives stress that the origin of the mysterious boom is still under investigation.

Tracy Olson lives in Grandville, and showed FOX 17 security footage that seems to have captured the booming sound from Saturday. She says she felt her house shake.