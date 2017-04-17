× “Giraffe Cam” being taken down after April suffers leg injury

HARPURSVILLE, New York– Millions of people have been tuning into the livestream of April the Giraffe over the past few months, but now, Animal Adventure Park says they plan to discontinue to the live feed.

On Monday, the park posted on Facebook that just days after giving birth to her calf, April suffered a small twist to one of her legs, which is not uncommon with animals her size. The park says they’ve been bogged down with messages about April, which have been clogging their email servers and say it’s the reason why they’re taking the “Giraffe Cam” down.

As of Monday evening, that livestream was still running.

April has been the subject of international attention since that live feed was turned on in February. On Saturday, after months of anticpation, the giraffe gave birth to her fourth calf.

The Animal Adventure Park currently has a contest underway to name the male calf. It costs $1 to cast a vote, and the park says the money raised will go towards three different causes: giraffe conservation, “Ava’s Little Heroes” which is an event named after the park owners’ daughter who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy, and further improvements at Animal Adventure Park.