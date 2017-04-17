Man charged with shining laser into eyes of Michigan trooper

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man is facing charges after allegedly shining a laser pointer into the eyes of a Michigan State Police trooper traveling on Interstate 94.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said 32-year-old Jonathan Rayner of Roseville was arraigned Sunday at the Detroit Detention Center on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and assaulting, resisting, or obstructing a police officer.

Shaw says a passenger in an approaching vehicle shined the laser into the eyes of the trooper Friday night. He says other troopers located the vehicle, retrieved the laser and arrested Rayner.

The trooper was treated for vision problems and a headache.

Rayner doesn’t have a published telephone number and it wasn’t clear if he has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

