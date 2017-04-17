Missing endangered teen reported out of Kent County

Posted 6:45 PM, April 17, 2017, by and , Updated at 06:47PM, April 17, 2017

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Police are asking for help in looking for Markell Keith Barnhart, who was reported missing on Monday.

He was reportedly last seen near Comstock Park High School around 8:30 a.m. Police say Barnhart has Autism, is Diabetic, and requires vital medications throughout the day.

Markell Barnhart seen walking shortly before he was reported missing

He’s described as a black male, around 5’3,” and 130 lbs. Police say Barnhart was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes with white soles.

If you have any information call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6100 or 911.

 

