Montcalm Community College to celebrate first-ever Caring for Community event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids area has many services that help those in need, but when it comes to the outlying rural areas those services aren't always available.

Montcalm Community College has made it their mission to help those in need, which is why they're hosting its first Caring for Community event.

Caring for Community's goal is to provide services to those in need in the community who wouldn't have access to them otherwise.

The event is also a part of the annual Earth Day clean-up at the Kenneth J. Lehman Nature Trails, located on the college's Sidney campus, bringing people together to take part in community service. During the clean up, there will be a picnic lunch, backpacks full of goodies, and access to clothing, non-perishable items, personal items and more. Clean up will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Everyone in the community is invited to take part in the event. It'll take place at Montcalm Community College on 2800 College Drive in Sidney.

For more information on a full list of activities, visit montcalm.edu.